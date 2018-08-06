Azerbaijani oil price drops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil grade Azeri Light has fallen by $0.04 (0.05%).

Cost of a barrel of oil of Azeri Light brand is now $74.52 a barrel, abc.az reports.

The lowest price of Azeri Light was fixed in December 2001 - $19.15 and highest price in July 2008 - $149.66.

At the New York Merchant Exchange (NYMEX) following the trading on 3 August the value of September’s futures of oil grade WTI decreased by $0.47 (0.68%) up to $68.49 a barrel.

At the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) following the trading on 3 August, the cost of September’s futures of oil grade of Brent crude decreased by $0.24 (0.33%) up to $73.21 a barrel.

The price gap between Brent and WTI following trading on 2 August is $4.72 on a barrel.

