Azerbaijani oil price drops by more than $2

Azerbaijani oil price drops by more than $2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets declined by $ 2,15 or 2,91%.

Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 71,68 / barrel.

Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).

News.Az

News.Az