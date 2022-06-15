Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $133
- 15 Jun 2022 06:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174361
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-oil-price-exceeds-133 Copied
The Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets, News.Az reports.
The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $4.57 to trade at $133.34.
The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.