Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $74

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $1.1, or 1.51%, reaching $74.02 per barrel.

Meanwhile, May futures for Brent crude were trading at $72.23 per barrel, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The price of Azeri LT CIF oil on a Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port also rose by $0.51, or 0.71%, reaching $72.74 per barrel.

For 2025, Azerbaijan's state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the all-time high stood at $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az