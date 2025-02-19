Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $77

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market rose by $0.68, or 0.88%, reaching $77.48 per barrel.

Meanwhile, April futures for Brent crude were trading at $75.71 per barrel, News.Az reports.

On a FOB basis at Turkey’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude oil also saw an increase of $0.70, or 0.93%, rising to $76.08 per barrel.

For Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget, the average oil price was set at $70 per barrel.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az