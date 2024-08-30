Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $84

On August 29, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.42 to $84.04 per barrel based on CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) in the Italian port of Augusta.

Similarly, the price of Azeri LT FOB (Free on Board) Ceyhan rose by $1.42 to $82.97 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of URALS equaled $68.09 per barrel, which is $1.32 up from the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea went up by $1.36 on August 29, compared to the previous indication, to $82.43.

The official exchange rate for August 30 stands at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

