Azerbaijani oil price hits $106 a barrel
- 25 Feb 2022 06:55
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 170887
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-oil-price-hits-106-a-barrel Copied
The Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets, News.Az reports.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $5.42 to trade at $106.22.
The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.