Azerbaijani oil price increases

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.08 per barrel on March 3, increasing by 37 cents compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.17 per barrel, up by 30 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $48.75 per barrel on March 3, growing by eight cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by nine cents compared to the previous price and made up $85.17 per barrel.

News.Az

