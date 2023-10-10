Azerbaijani oil price increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 9 increased by $3.19 and amounted to $94.42 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $3.19 to $93.39 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.56 per barrel, down by $3.19 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, grew by $3.14 compared to the previous price and made up $91.34 per barrel on October 9.

News.Az