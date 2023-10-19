Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 18 increased by $1.58 and amounted to $95.86 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $1.59 to $93.91 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $80.29 per barrel, up by $1.77 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.3 compared to the previous price and made up $93.06 per barrel on October 18.

News.Az