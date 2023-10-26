Azerbaijani oil price increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 25 increased by $0.68 and amounted to $92.39 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $0.58 to $90.32 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $76.76 per barrel, up by $0.53 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.58 compared to the previous price and reached $89.04 per barrel on October 25.

News.Az