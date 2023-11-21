Azerbaijani oil price increases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 20 increased by $3.19 and amounted to $86.86 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $3.27 and amounted to $85.13 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.17 per barrel, which is $3.23 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $3.25 on November 20 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.33 per barrel.

News.Az