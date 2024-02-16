Azerbaijani oil price jumps in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 15 increased by 56 cents and amounted to $87.51 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by 20 cents (to $85.51 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.63 per barrel, which is 49 cents more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by 49 cents on February 15 compared to the previous indication, to $85.54

News.Az