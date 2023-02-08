Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.34 per barrel on February 7, increasing by $2.74 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.57 per barrel, up by $2.75 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 7 equaled $45.66 per barrel, growing by $2.7 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.51 compared to the previous price and made up $82.11 per barrel.

News.Az





News.Az