Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $85.12 per barrel on March 1, increasing by 11 cents compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.29 per barrel, up by $0.09 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on March 1 equaled $47.26 per barrel, growing by $0.09 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 36 cents compared to the previous price and made up $83.5 per barrel.

News.Az

