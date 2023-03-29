Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil (CIF) at the Italian port of Augusta rose $2.46 to trade at $80.74, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri Light (FOB) increased by $2.46 to $78.31 per barrel at the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline increased by $2.58 to $44.2 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea rose by $2.58 to $77.84 per barrel.

