Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.14 per barrel on June 19, increasing by $0.56 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.68 per barrel, up by $0.56 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $53.95 per barrel, up by $0.36 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.21 compared to the previous price and made up $75.47 per barrel on June 19.

News.Az

News.Az