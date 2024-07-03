Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cost of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil has shot up by $0.72, reaching $90.78 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on July 2, compared to the previous reading, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $0.73 (to $89.36 per barrel).The price of URALS equaled $74.26 per barrel, which is $0.73 more than the previous price.Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by $0.58 on July 2, compared to the previous indication, to $88.59.

