Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil rose by 52 cents, reaching $83.94 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on June 13, compared to the previous reading, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by 54 cents (to $82.4 per barrel).The price of URALS equaled $68.4 per barrel, which is 37 cents more than the previous price.Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea rose by 39 cents on June 13, compared to the previous indication, to $81.64.

