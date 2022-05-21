Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing
The Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets, News.Az reports.
The price of barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $2.63 to trade at $121.62.
The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 sets the average oil price at $50 a barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.