Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $86.36 per barrel on February 9, increasing by $0.03 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.60 per barrel, up by $0.04 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on February 9 equaled $46.70 per barrel, growing by $0.03 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $0.08 compared to the previous price and made up $83.23 per barrel.

