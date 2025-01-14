Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global market

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil has risen by $2.67, or 3.26%, reaching $84.53 per barrel.

Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $80.66 per barrel, News.Az reports.For 2025, Azerbaijan’s state budget has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the highest price reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az