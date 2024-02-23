Azerbaijani oil price keeps growing in global markets
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 22 increased by $0,52 and amounted to $88,14 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0,69 (to $86.63 per barrel).
The price of URALS equaled $66.78 per barrel, which is $0,3 more than the previous price.
In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $0,07 on February 22 compared to the previous indication, to $85.52.