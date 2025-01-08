Azerbaijani oil price nears $80

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.15, or 0.19%, reaching $79.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, March futures for Brent crude were trading at $77.33 per barrel, News.Az reports.For the 2025 state budget, Azerbaijan has set the average oil price at $70 per barrel.The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 on April 21, 2020, while its all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az