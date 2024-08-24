Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price nears $81

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $1.47 to $80.87 per barrel based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on August 23, compared to the previous reading, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.49 (to $79.78 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.79 per barrel, which is $1.55 up from the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea went up by $1.44 on August 23, compared to the previous indication, to $81.07.

The official exchange rate for August 24 stands at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

News.Az 

