Azerbaijani oil price nears $84

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $2.89 to reach $83.76 per barrel, based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on August 27, News.Az reports.

Additionally, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.87, reaching $82.65 per barrel.Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $1.22, bringing it to $67.99 per barrel.The price of Dated Brent oil from the North Sea also rose by $1.28 to $82.35 per barrel on August 27. The official exchange rate for August 28 is set at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

News.Az