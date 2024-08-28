Azerbaijani oil price nears $84
- 1005741
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-oil-price-nears-84 Copied
The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil increased by $2.89 to reach $83.76 per barrel, based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on August 27, News.Az reports.Additionally, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.87, reaching $82.65 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $1.22, bringing it to $67.99 per barrel.
The price of Dated Brent oil from the North Sea also rose by $1.28 to $82.35 per barrel on August 27. The official exchange rate for August 28 is set at 1.7 AZN/1 USD.