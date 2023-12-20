Azerbaijani oil price nears $84

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta climbed by $0.69 to $83.95 per barrel on December 19, compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan increased by $0.61 (to $82.31 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $62.01 per barrel, which is $0.6 more than the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.99 on December 19 compared to the previous indicator, to $80.17 per barrel.

News.Az