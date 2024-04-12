Azerbaijani oil price nears $93

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.7, or 0.76%, to $92.96 per barrel, News.Az reports.

May futures for Brent crude were traded at $89.74 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $60 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

