Azerbaijani oil price nears $95

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the global markets grew by $2.77, or 3.01%, to $94.72 per barrel, News.Az reports.

May futures for Brent crude were traded at $91.17 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023 was set at $60 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az