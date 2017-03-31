Azerbaijani oil price reaches $ 54/barrel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude, selling on world markets increased by 0,84 USD or 1,58%.

Report informs that the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF now makes 53,87 USD per barrel.

Notably, the minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).

News.Az

News.Az