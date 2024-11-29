Azerbaijani oil price sees growth in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil saw a slight increase of $0.05, or 0.1%, reaching $74.84 per barrel in the global market.

Meanwhile, January futures for Brent crude were trading at $73.26 per barrel, News.Az reports.For 2024, the Azerbaijan state budget has set the average oil price at $75 per barrel. The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high of $149.66 was reached in July 2008.

News.Az