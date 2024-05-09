Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price slightly jumps

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil price slightly jumps

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil on the world market increased by $0.66, or 0.8 per cent, to $85.21.

Following the trading, the price of Brent oil July futures reached $83.92, News.Az reports.

The oil price is set at $60 in the Azerbaijani state budget for this year.

The minimum price for Azeri Light oil was observed on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), while the maximum price - in July 2008 ($149.66).

Oil is produced in Azerbaijan mainly within the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the contract is 25 per cent.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      