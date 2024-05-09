Azerbaijani oil price slightly jumps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light oil on the world market increased by $0.66, or 0.8 per cent, to $85.21.

Following the trading, the price of Brent oil July futures reached $83.92, News.Az reports.The oil price is set at $60 in the Azerbaijani state budget for this year.The minimum price for Azeri Light oil was observed on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), while the maximum price - in July 2008 ($149.66).Oil is produced in Azerbaijan mainly within the agreement on the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the contract is 25 per cent.

