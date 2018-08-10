Azerbaijani oil price soars on markets
Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put for sale on world markets soared by $ 0,23 or 0,31%.
Report informs that the price of oil brand Azeri LT CIF now makes $73,42/barrel.
Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).
