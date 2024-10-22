Azerbaijani oil price up in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $1.05, or 1.43%, reaching $74.31 per barrel in the global markets, News.Az reports.

December futures for Brent crude were traded at $74.29 per barrel.The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az