Azerbaijani oil prices declines on markets
14 Aug 2018
Economics
Price of Azerbaijani Azeri LT CIF crude oil put up for sale on world markets decreased by $ 0,33 or 0,45 %.
Report informs that the price of Azeri LT CIF oil brand now makes $ 73,75 / barrel.
Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 ($ 19.15) and maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 ($ 149.66).
