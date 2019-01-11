Azerbaijani oil prices up
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $63.35 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Jan. 10, or $0.86 more than on Jan. 9, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Jan. 11.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $62.07 per barrel on Jan. 10, or $0.87 more than on Jan. 9.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO was $58.71 per barrel on Jan. 10, or $0.93 more than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $60.46 on Jan. 10, or $0.9 more than the previous price.
