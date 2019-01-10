Azerbaijani oil prices up
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $62.49 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Jan. 9, or $2.86 more than on Jan. 8, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Jan. 10.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $61.2 per barrel on Jan. 9, or $2.87 more than on Jan. 8.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO was $57.78 per barrel on Jan. 9, or $2.65 more than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $59.56 on Jan. 9, or $2.62 more than the previous price.
