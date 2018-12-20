Azerbaijani oil prices up
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $59.2 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Dec. 19, or $0.6 more than on Dec. 18, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Dec. 20.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $57.88 per barrel on Dec. 19, or $0.57 more than on Dec. 18.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO was $54.34 per barrel on Dec. 19, or $1.95 less than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $55.83 on Dec. 19, or $0.35 more than the previous price.
