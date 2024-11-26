Azerbaijani oil sells for over $74 in global markets

Azerbaijani oil sells for over $74 in global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market fell by $1.82, or 2.38%, to $74.7 per barrel.

Meanwhile, January futures for Brent crude were trading at $73.01 per barrel, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani government set the average oil price at $75 per barrel for its 2024 state budget.The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

