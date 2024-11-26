Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil sells for over $74 in global markets

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani oil sells for over $74 in global markets
Photo: Press Service of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil on the global market fell by $1.82, or 2.38%, to $74.7 per barrel.

Meanwhile, January futures for Brent crude were trading at $73.01 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani government set the average oil price at $75 per barrel for its 2024 state budget.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      