Azerbaijani oil sells for over $88
- 19 Apr 2024 01:48
- Economics
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the global markets has fallen by $3.02, or 3.3%, to $88.51 per barrel, News.Az reports.
June futures for Brent crude were traded at $89.34 per barrel.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $60 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.