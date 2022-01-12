Azerbaijani Ombudsman sends appeal regarding Armenian provocation in United States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has issued an appeal regarding the provocation of radicals of Armenian origin living in the United States, News.Az reports.

"According to media reports, radicals of Armenian descent living in the United States recently hung a photo of Armenian terrorist Gurgen Yanikyan, who killed Turkish diplomats in California in 1973, in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate in Los Angeles", the appeal reads.

"This re-affirms that Armenia continues its provocative acts against Azerbaijan also in the foreign countries with provocative and hateful calls that hinder the realization of the ideas of lasting peace and reconciliation between nations and promote confrontation. I strongly condemn the calls for hateful violence against our country on national grounds through Armenian diaspora organizations operating abroad and call Armenia to avoid the provocative acts aimed at re-ignition of the armed conflict in the region, respect to our territorial integrity and sovereignty, and to follow principles of mutually beneficial cooperation, friendly neighborhood and peaceful coexistence," Aliyeva noted in an appeal.

News.Az