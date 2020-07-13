Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani ombudsman’s office issues statement on Armenian provocation

Armenian armed forces shelled the Agdam village in Tovuz district of Azerbaijan from 120 mm mortars and these actions against civilians during the COVID-19 pandemic should be assessed as a gross violation of human rights, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) in Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She noted that three soldiers of the Azerbaijani army have already died.

"May Allah have mercy on our martyrs. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery," the ombudsman said.


