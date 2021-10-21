Azerbaijani Ombudsperson addresses event organized by Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Turkey, has delivered a speech at the event entitled “The process of normalization of life in Karabakh: legal and political assessment” organized by Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

The Rector of the University, legal scholars, scientific researchers, and students attended the event.

During her speech, the Ombudsperson first thanked the Rector of the University for the invitation. She highlighted the activity in the protection of human rights during the 44-day war, as well as investigation of the facts of violation of the norms and principles of international humanitarian law and the relevant reports addressed to the international audience.

The Azerbaijani Ombudsperson also gave broad information about the hazardous effects of mines as a hidden threat in the liberated areas. She said that the residential areas were massively contaminated by landmines by Armenia during the period of occupation. The Ombudsman noted that although the relevant public calls were made by Azerbaijan, Armenia still refrain from sharing accurate mine maps.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson underlined that she had issued a report on the landmine problem to the relevant international organizations. She regrettably noted that there was no necessary influence on Armenia at the international level. Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that all necessary steps would be taken to bring Armenia to justice for commission of numerous serious crimes.

The event also featured a presentation on the activities of the Ombudsman Office in connection with the 44-day war.

News.Az

