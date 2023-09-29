Azerbaijani ombudsperson appeals to Garabagh’s Armenian residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Like any citizen residing in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, citizens of Armenian origin facing any problems related to ensuring their rights and freedom can contact the Ombudsman's Office through the institution's phone number "916", which operates 24/7, as well as through accounts in social networks and electronically, Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva said on Friday, News.Az reports.

She made a statement regarding the provision and protection of rights and freedoms for citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh.

"Comprehensive measures are implemented in Azerbaijan to effectively protect the rights and freedom of every citizen, including citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, irrespective of their nationality, religion, language, race, and other affiliation," she said.

Aliyeva declared that ensuring and protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens of Armenian origin living in Garabagh, established by national legislation and international documents, are at the center of attention.

News.Az