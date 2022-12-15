Azerbaijani ombudsperson appeals to int’l community over landmine blast in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has addressed an appeal to international community concerning the recent landmine explosion in Kalbajar, News.Az reports.

The appeal reads: “As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine in the liberated Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, 8 persons, including 4 civilians and 4 soldiers, became the next victims of Armenia's mine terrorism. Thus, after the civilians engaged in the repair works were blown up by a mine, the military personnel who arrived in the area to evacuate them were also hit by a mine, and one of them died from serious injuries.

We demand that the military-political leadership of Armenia be held responsible for committing criminal acts such as refusing to provide accurate information on mines planted in the territories of Azerbaijan that had been under occupation for almost 30 years, continuing provocations after the end of the conflict, re-contaminating the liberated territories with mines, which take the lives of civilians and military personnel or leave them disabled for life. We once again call on the international community to take a firm stand on this issue.”

News.Az