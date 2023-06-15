Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement following Armenia's recent armed provocation
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva has issued statement on opening fire in the direction of a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road by the Armenian Armed Forces on June 15, as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov has been injured, News.az reports.