Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement following Armenia's recent armed provocation

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement following Armenia's recent armed provocation

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva has issued statement on opening fire in the direction of a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road by the Armenian Armed Forces on June 15, as a result of which a serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov has been injured, News.az reports.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      