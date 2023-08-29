Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets with Armenian footballers detained at border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva, members of the National Preventive Group, a doctor and a psychologist, who are members of the National Preventive Group, made another visit to a place of detention.

The conditions of detention and treatment in the pre-trial detention center, the process of ensuring the rights of individuals arrested in an administrative order were reviewed during the visit, the Ombudsman’s Office told News.Az.

During the visit, the ombudsperson also met with three Armenian football players, namely, Alen Sargsyan, Vahe Hovsepyan and Levon Grigoryan, who were detained at the Lachin checkpoint and sentenced to 10 days of administrative arrest.

Aliyeva met with football players on a confidential basis. Their rights were explained. The detainees were informed about the powers of the ombudswoman. They also obtained international acts in the field of human rights in the Armenian language. The football players’ appeals were listened.

The detainees expressed satisfaction with the conditions of detention, treatment, food, as well as medical and psychological assistance. During the visit, the detainees talked to family members over the phone.

