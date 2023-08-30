Azerbaijani ombudsperson prepares report on Azerbaijanis missing during First Karabakh War

+ ↺ − 16 px

A report on Azerbaijanis missing during the First Karabakh War has been prepared by the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, and issued to relevant international organizations on 30 August, the International Day of the Victims of the Enforced Disappearances, News.Az reports.

This report is mainly prepared to bring to the attention of the international community the issue of the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the conflict, which remains unknown to this day, and the call of their families, as well as to ensure the dissemination of information about the missing persons.

It is known that several mass graves have been discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and through the process of identification of the remains, it has been confirmed that they belonged to the missing Azerbaijanis. Such evidence confirms the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan and the direct violations of the norms and principles of international law. This issue has also been touched upon in the report of the Ombudsman, emphasizing the necessity of international calls to Armenia by the world community to provide information regarding the Azerbaijani missing persons.

The report, which is prepared in Azerbaijani and English languages, compiles the information obtained in collaboration with national and international institutions regarding the persons who went missing during the First Karabakh War and subsequent periods. In addition, the report provides information about the meetings conducted by the Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and the staff members of the office with family members of missing persons and with those held in captivity by Armenians, along with the information provided by them during these meetings. Furthermore, the report includes a compilation of published information in both local and foreign media about the activities carried out by the Ombudsman in this field so far, as well as relevant photos and video materials.

News.Az