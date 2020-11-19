Azerbaijani Ombudsperson sends video message to int’l community on restoration of IDPs’ rights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has sent a video message to international community on the liberation of Azerbaijani territories and the restoration of rights of nearly one million IDPs.

News.Az presents the video message.

"I am Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This is a historical moment for Azerbaijan as well as for the whole region. The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict has been ended by the statement signed by both countries. This statement has a historic significance. This statement puts an end to the 30 years-long occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and brought a long-awaited peace and stability to our region.

Almost one million people who once forcibly displaced from their homelands and became IDPs, now will be able to return to their lands. We are happy that their rights have been ensured.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched counter-offensive operation in its internationally recognized territory and liberated its occupied lands in compliance with international law. Many people lost their lives. Unfortunately, this is the inevitable result of any war and the military operation must be the last resort to apply.

But Azerbaijan waited for 30 years hoping that Armenia will implement the relevant UN documents and restore the violated human rights of internally displaced persons. Unfortunately, no step has been taken in this regard. The human rights of those people and the demands of the well-known resolutions of the UN Security Council were ignored.

The international documents must not be a piece of paper and they must be respected and implemented. Disrespect to the international law and international documents can lead the world only to chaos.

We are very sorry for those civilians who lost their lives in different regions of Azerbaijan. They had nothing to do with the battles in the conflict zone and lived far from it. But they were deliberately targeted with the ballistic missiles at their homes. Unfortunately, there were many human losses - children, women, elderly people. The civilians must not be a target in the battles. This is also the requirement of international humanitarian law.

Azerbaijan respects the human rights of all people who lived in Nagorno-Karabakh and did not displace any one forcibly.

We will continue our collaboration with all respective international human rights organizations and human rights institutions in the name of human rights and peace.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"

News.Az