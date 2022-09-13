Azerbaijani ombudsperson urges int’l organizations to strictly react to Armenian military provocations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva on Tuesday called on international organizations and the world community to immediately and strictly react to Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“We regret to inform you that the Armenian armed forces started their next large-scale provocation in the late hours of September 12 in the directions of the Dashkesen, Kalbajar, and Lachin districts of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border deliberately and in serious breach of the universally recognized principles and norms of international law, fundamental human rights, and provisions of the Tripartite Statement of November 10, 2020, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders,” the human rights commissioner said in a statement.

She noted that the military provocation caused casualties among the military servicemen, damage to military and civil infrastructure, and violations of the rights to life, safety, and health of civilians and military personnel.

Aliyeva strongly condemned the mining by the sabotage groups from the Armenian armed forces of various territories of Azerbaijan in various directions, especially in the places where large-scale restoration and construction works are carried out, as well as on the supply routes using the hilly terrain and valley gaps of the area in the darkness.

“In general, during 1991-2022 years, 3190 Azerbaijani citizens, including 355 children, and 38 women became victims of mine explosions. From November 2020 until September 2022, 242 persons were hit by mines, 40 of whom died and 202 others got serious body injuries,” she recalled.

“The reveal of the facts confirming that the mines discovered as a result of demining processes that have been carried out in our liberated territories recently, were produced in Armenia in 2021, lack of interest of Armenia in opening communications and traffic routes, as well as lack of support to peace dialogues show that this country does not interested in peace processes as well.”

“We consider such military provocations, which are committed with the intention of ethnic hatred and enmity against Azerbaijan, intentionally and purposefully causing serious damage to people’s lives and health, at odds with norms of international humanitarian law, as a gross violation of fundamental rights and freedoms,” Aliyeva added.

“By committing such violence, Armenia tries to slow down the extensive reconstruction works carried out in the liberated areas, so, delays the repatriation process of former internally displaced persons to their historical lands.”

“Appealing to international organizations and the world community, we call them to immediately and strictly react to the provocations of Armenia, which contaminated universally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, prevented the large-scale reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories and repatriation of the former internally displaced persons to their native lands, created serious obstacles to the just and sustainable peace in the region, and grossly violated fundamental human rights and freedoms,” the ombudsperson concluded.

This statement is addressed to the UN Secretary-General, UN Security Council, UN Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Office of High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Human Rights Council, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, European Union, Council of Europe, Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, International and European Ombudsman Institutions, Asian Ombudsman Association, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Ombudsman Association of its member states, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, European Network of Ombudspersons for Children, International Peace Bureau, foreign ombudsmen and national human rights institutions, embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the foreign embassies in Azerbaijan, as well as to the Azerbaijani Diasporas.

